CLYPSO drops colourful new solo single ‘Storm’

CLYPSO has had a big year collaborating with some big names, but now she’s going back at it solo with the release of new single ‘Storm’.

‘Storm’, which is as bouncy and colourful as fans have come to expect from CLYPSO, is her second solo single of the year, following ‘Sidestep’ at the beginning of 2020.

Watch the stunning music video, directed and produced by Imogen Grist, below:

“Bye-bye fair-weather friends, the ones who are only there when times are good and you’re riding high,” CLYPSO said of the song in a press statement.

“This year is the year of the storm-weather friend. They know you best. They know your worst. They feel like home. And when the storm truly hits, they’ll be the only ones standing right there with you.

“I hope this song brings some light and groove back into the hearts of everyone who’s doing it tough, but more importantly I hope everyone has at least one badass storm-weather friend in their life.”

Alongside her solo releases, CLYPSO has delivered several collaborations throughout the year, most notably with The Avalanches, Jamie xx and Neneh Cherry for the huge cut ‘Wherever You Go‘.

She also teamed up with Kwame and Phil Fresh for ‘TOMMY’S IN TROUBLE‘ and Raave Tapes for ‘Down To The Wire‘.