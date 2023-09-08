CMAT has released her latest single ‘Stay For Something’ – listen to the song below.

Taken off her upcoming album ‘CrazyMad, For Me’ (out October 13), the single is accompanied by a music video which sees CMAT frolicking around a lush castle in a bright neon outfit.

“It’s basically just about questioning why I stayed / suffered in a bad relationship for as long as i [sic] did,” said CMAT (real name Ciara Alice-Mary Thompson) of the track. “Trying to desperately find some kind of meaning in the mess and then being embarrassed when i remember the good parts.

“It’s not very lyrical or poetic, it’s just a lot of emotion and energy – this song, to me, sounds like going for a run at 1am with your headphones on full blast, screaming through the streets in order to get away from your problems. i hope that at least one person does that when they hear it.”

CMAT’s new music follows from her debut, ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead‘, which landed in NME‘s top 25 debut albums of 2022.

In a four-star review, NME described the record as “an assured collection of songs”, calling the Dubliner “one of the funniest people you’ll likely ever meet, but also an unquestionably talented songwriter with a sincere heart”.

On the heels of her recent Glastonbury set, CMAT will tour across the UK and Ireland in a mix of in-store shows and solo acoustic sets. She’s also added an extra date at Dublin’s Olympia – tickets will go on sale on September 8 here.

OCTOBER

13 – Rough Trade East, London +*

14 – Rough Trade, Bristol UK +*

14 – Pryzm, Banquet, London, UK +

15 – Oh Yeah, HMV, Belfast, IE +*

16 – Rough Trade, Nottingham, UK +*

17 – The Jacaranda Club, Liverpool, UK +*

18 – HMV Birmingham, UK +*

19 – Resident, Brighton +*

NOVEMBER

15 – Chalk, Brighton, UK

16 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

18 – SWX, Bristol, UK

20 – Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

21 – Stylus, Leeds, UK

23 – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

24 – Barrowlands Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

25 – Newcastle Uni SU, Newcastle, UK

30 – Olympia, Dublin IE

DECEMBER

1 – Olympia, Dublin, IE

2 – Olympia, Dublin, IE –

* Solo acoustic shows

+ Album instore shows