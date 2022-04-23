NewsMusic News

Coachella 2022: Harry Styles covers One Direction with Lizzo

The pair also treated the crowd to a dazzling rendition of disco classic 'I Will Survive' during Styles' second headline set

By Tom Skinner
side-by-side images of Lizzo and Harry Styles performing live
Lizzo and Harry Styles perform live. CREDIT: Getty

Harry Styles brought out Lizzo as a special guest during his set at Coachella 2022 last night (April 22). Check out the footage below.

The former One Direction star returned to the California festival’s second consecutive weekend to deliver another headline performance after making his debut appearance on April 15.

Towards the end of his main set, Styles surprised the crowd by welcoming Lizzo to the stage to cover Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 disco anthem ‘I Will Survive’. The pair strutted down the runway in flamboyant matching coats, belting out the tune as they went.

Styles and Lizzo then sang a joint rendition of 1D’s 2011 hit single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

Lizzo had teased her appearance earlier in the day by sharing a video on TikTok of herself travelling to the festival. “I’m bored otw to Coachella,” she captioned the clip.

Styles and Lizzo have covered each other’s music previously, with the former taking on ‘Juice’ and the latter then recording a new version of ‘Adore You’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Back in 2020, the two artists gave ‘Juice’ a collaborative spin while onstage together in Miami, Florida.

During his first Coachella headline set, Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’. He also debuted his recent single ‘As It Was’ as well as two new tracks: ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

It was subsequently reported that the pop star’s Coachella crowd had surpassed a huge 100,000 people.

In a four-star review of Styles’ weekend one show, NME wrote: “[…] It’s clear that he’s no longer aiming for the rock star lane, but is firmly blazing his own path through it.”

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2022. 

