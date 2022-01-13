Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles lead Coachella 2022 line-up

Coachella organisers have announced the full line-up for their 2022 edition, with Kanye West (officially billed as Ye, his legal name), Billie Eilish and Harry Styles set to headline the festival’s return. Swedish House Mafia will also make their return at the festival.

This year’s iteration – the first since 2019 – is set to run across two weekends (April 15-17 and April 22-24) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Tickets for the first weekend are sold out, with pre-sale for weekend two beginning tomorrow (January 14) at 10am PT.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run the Jewels. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of Danny Elfman, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Sean, IDLES, Spiritualized, Stromae, BROCKHAMPTON, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Caribou, Caroline Polachek, Vince Staples, Ari Lennox, Kim Petras and many more.

See the full bill below:

Rumours that West, Eilish and Styles were set to headline this year’s Coachella emerge earlier this month. Travis Scott was previously set to top the bill but was allegedly removed following the crowd crush tragedy at his Astroworld event last year.

The reunited Rage Against the Machine, who were set to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival, do not appear on the bill for this year’s event.

The headline set will mark Styles’ debut Coachella performance, while Eilish is the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella, following a huge breakout performance at the festival back in 2019.