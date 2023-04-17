Coachella acrobat rushed to hospital after falling from height

An acrobatic dancer at Coachella was rushed to a hospital on Saturday night (April 15) after falling from a height while performing.

The dancer – who has not been named – was performing while suspended from a cloth during a DJ set when she fell from the height onto the exposed floor. TMZ, which caught the incident on film, noted that the dancer’s “leg appeared to slip, causing her to slam to the ground between 2 speakers”. TMZ noted that is “unclear if she suffered an injury in the air or simply lost her grip”.

The dancer remained motionless while her fellow dancers rushed to help her as the audience attempted to no avail to get the DJ to stop performing. Paramedics soon arrived on the scene and stretched the dancer out of the vicinity, with TMZ reporting that she was conscious and blinking her eyes. A fan reportedly fainted after witnessing the ordeal and was also stretchered out.

An update has not been shared on the dancer’s condition. Coachella has yet to comment on the accident.

The accident comes four years after a Coachella stagehand died while setting up a stage for the festival. The accident occurred as the man was climbing the stage scaffolding before falling 60 feet to his death.

In a statement confirming the stagehand’s death, Goldenvoice, the production company behind Coachella, said the man “[had] been with our team for 20 years in the desert and was doing what he loved. He was a hard-working and loving person that cared deeply about his team. As our lead rigger, he was responsible for the countless incredible shows that have been put on at the festival.”

That was latest Coachella-related death to occur, with its previous incident taking place in 2014, when a woman collapsed and died at a local hospital from an apparent drug overdose.