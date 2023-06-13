Coachella announces official dates for 2024 festival

Dates for Coachella 2024 have been announced by organisers, alongside details of advance ticket sales.

The festival has confirmed its return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21. Advance ticket sales will begin this Friday, June 16, at 2pm Eastern.

Though the lineup for next year’s event has yet to be released, fans of the festival can register now to gain access to Coachella’s advance ticket sale for next year. Tier 1 general admission passes start at $499 excluding fees, and Tier 1 VIP passes start at $1,069 excluding fees.

Advertisement

This past April, Coachella 2023 saw the likes of Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean headline the festival’s two weekends. After Ocean’s controversial set and his eventual dropping out of weekend two, Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet stepped in to play the closing set.

In a four-star review of this year’s Coachella festival, NME shared: “Even in the chaos and disorder, the dedication to fun and progress shines through. Coachella is the first music festival eyes around the world turn to as the season and their ability to go first, whether that’s choosing the world’s biggest headliners based on devoted fanbase and career legitimacy over genre or betting on Ocean to show up even though there were moments it felt like he wouldn’t, proves their dedication not only to showcasing music but pushing it forward.”