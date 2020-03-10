Coachella promoters reportedly working to postpone the festival amid Covid-19 fears

Coachella is reportedly bracing itself for a monthslong postponement in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, though no official announcement has yet been made.

Sources told both Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter that Coachella promoter Goldenvoice is working with officials to move the mega festival to October, instead of cancelling it outright. Coachella was initially scheduled to begin the weekend of April 10, with Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean due to headline.

Goldenvoice is also looking to shift its country music festival Stagecoach – headlined this year by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church – to October.

Per THR, Goldenvoice is aiming to postpone Coachella to the weekends of October 9 and 16, and Stagecoach to October 23. The promoter is hoping for confirmation within 48 hours that the Coachella and Stagecoach dates can be shifted. Otherwise, both events may likely be axed.

Just yesterday (March 9), a public health officer said that the safety of Coachella and other public events would be assessed on a case-by-case basis. This came after a patient was considered “a presumptive positive for coronavirus” at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. That’s about 15 miles from Indio, where Coachella is held. A local health emergency was declared in Riverside County – Rancho Mirage and Indio are cities in the county – after this case was confirmed.

Per Rolling Stone’s source, the cancellation of Austin, Texas festival/showcase SXSW last week as well as the spread of Covid-19 to Riverside County “really changed everyone’s tune”.

This story is developing.