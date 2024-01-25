Coachella sees slowest ticket sales in 10 years for 2024 line-up

Coachella 2024 has seen the festival’s slowest ticket sales in a decade, new reports have revealed.

The festival’s latest line-up was revealed earlier this month, with April’s two-weekend festival to be headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, with a special performance by a reunited No Doubt.

Other acts announced to perform include Blur, Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Khruangbin, Jhené Aiko, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Peggy Gou, Grimes, a reunited Sublime and more.

Advertisement

As SFGate report, the festival’s first weekend is still yet to sell out after six days on sale at the time of writing, the slowest ticket sales in a decade. In 2015, tickets went in less than an hour, while it took less than half a day for the festival to sell out in 2022.

Coachella 2024 is set to run from April 12-14 and again on April 19-21. Get your tickets here.

This past April, Coachella 2023 saw the likes of Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean headline the festival’s two weekends. After Ocean’s controversial set and his eventual dropping out of weekend two, Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet stepped in to play the closing set.

In a four-star review of Coachella 2023, NME said: “Even in the chaos and disorder, the dedication to fun and progress shines through. Coachella is the first music festival eyes around the world turn to as the season and their ability to go first, whether that’s choosing the world’s biggest headliners based on devoted fanbase and career legitimacy over genre or betting on Ocean to show up even though there were moments it felt like he wouldn’t, proves their dedication not only to showcasing music but pushing it forward.”