Coconut Cream announce debut Australian tour

Sydney indie-rock band Coconut Cream have announced their first-ever run of headlining shows for this coming June, July and August.

The tour, announced today (May 3), will see the four-piece play their first shows outside of Sydney in almost three years. The band has performed only a select run of hometown performances in the last two years, including their EP launch show in late March, and support slots for acts such as Middle Kids and Annie Hamilton.

The tour will begin in Canberra next month, before taking in shows across Newcastle, Wollongong, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. The shows in Canberra, Wollongong and Sydney are all free entry. Tickets for Newcastle, Brisbane and Melbourne are set to go on sale this Thursday via their respective venues.

Coconut Cream released their second EP, ‘What Kind Of Music Do You Like To Listen To?’, in February. In a four-star review, NME described the EP as “yearning yet breezy indie rock”.

“Coconut Cream have only been releasing music for three years, but they’ve already made a strong impression,” it read.

View a full list of the band’s tour dates below:

Coconut Cream’s 2022 tour dates are:

JUNE

2 – Canberra, Transit Bar

4 – Newcastle, The Stag & Hunter

JULY

23 – Wollongong, The Shy Postie

30 – Brisbane, O’Skulligan’s

AUGUST

13 – Melbourne, Leadbeater Hotel

20 – Sydney, Golden Age Cinema