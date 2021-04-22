Coconut Cream drop new single, the first released on ex-Gang Of Youths’ guitarist’s label

Sydney four piece Coconut Cream have today released their first track of 2021, ‘Your Drug On Computers’.

The band are the first signed to ex-Gang Of Youths‘ guitarist Joji Malani‘s new record label Broth Records, making ‘Your Drug On Computers’ the label’s first official release.

‘Your Drug On Computer’ is summery indie pop, serving as the first taste of the band’s forthcoming EP, produced by Middle Kids‘ Tim Fitz. The yet-to-be-titled EP is set for release later this year.

Listen to ‘Your Drug On Computers’ below.

“It’s kind of like a journal of all the places that me and this person used to go to together and things we did which all really shaped my teenage years” Coconut Cream’s Astari Mudana said of the song in a press statement.

“‘Your Drug’ is actually the name of a Saskwatch song that I listened to a lot with someone when I was around 17. Whenever I hear the song now it takes me back to significant moments when I was younger so it’s still very sentimental to me.”

In a separate statement, Malani explained the story behind the unconventional way he discovered Coconut Cream – through dating app Bumble.

“(I) matched with this lady who asked what kind of music I was into,” Malani explained.

“She said I should check out this band called Coconut Cream so I listened to them and thought they were really cool, and saw them play later that evening. I approached them afterward, went to write back to this lady (and) she’d unmatched me!”

Broth Records was launched earlier this month, and it will be home to Malani’s own forthcoming solo project as well as singer-songwriter Meteor Infant.

Malani described his hopes for the label’s roster, saying it will consist of “the Australian art that I see and want to see more of. Diverse in race and gender, yet strong in identity.”

Malani was a founding member of Gang Of Youths back in 2012, and worked on both of the band’s albums – 2015’s ‘The Positions’ and 2017’s ‘Go Farther In Lightness’. He left the band in 2019, and was replaced by Noah and the Whale’s Tom Hobden.