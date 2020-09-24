Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie remixes Jack Colwell’s ‘In My Dreams’

Jack Colwell‘s ‘In My Dreams’ has today (September 24) received a remix from Robin Guthrie of Cocteau Twins.

The original song appears on Colwell’s debut album ‘Swandream’, which was released earlier this year.

“I’m a huge Cocteau Twins fan, so I almost fell out of my chair when Robin replied to my email and said he wanted to remix ‘In My Dreams’,” Colwell said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The finished product is everything I dared to hope it would be. I’m so happy.”

Listen to the remix below:

‘Swandream’ was released in May, and NME called it one of the best Australian albums of the year so far, saying it’s “the perfect album for 2020 thanks to its combination of warmth, fear, intimacy and often confronting lyrics by someone who has clearly known a lot of personal isolation before anyone had even heard of lockdowns”.

Colwell is also on the cusp of launching the album at a series of limited capacity live shows in Sydney on Friday October 2.

Huck Hastings has been enlisted to support, and Colwell recently revealed that Sarah Blasko – who co-produced and features on ‘Swandream’ – will be making a special appearance as well.

Advertisement