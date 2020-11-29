Coda Conduct’s Erica Mallett says duo have split following triple J breakfast departure

Erica Mallett, of former triple J breakfast team Sally And Erica, has said that the duo’s music project Coda Conduct has ended.

Mallett’s statement follows the abrupt departure of the duo from the station earlier this month.

Mallett and Sally Coleman hosted various shows across the broadcaster throughout the past four years, taking the helm of the breakfast show this year.

However, they announced they were leaving their roles at triple J effective immediately on November 17, in an effort to pursue other opportunities. Today (November 30), Mallett has shed some light on the situation.

“The first thing I want to say is that Sally and Erica didn’t get axed from triple j,” she wrote on Instagram.

“In fact, the show was doing really well. We were getting great feedback across the board – from management and our listeners. Until recently, we were all planning for a 2021 where Sally and Erica would grow and grow.”

After sharing her pride at everything she and Coleman achieved, Mallett said: “I wanted breaky to continue. I really did, with my whole heart.

“Unfortunately, the reality was that although Sally and Erica – the show was going great guns, Sally and Erica – the people were coming to the natural conclusion of their 8 year creative ride together.”

Mallett then went on to say that she is still making music, teasing news on it in the near future.

NME Australia has reached out to Coleman and the group’s former label, Elefant Traks, for comment.

Coda Conduct’s first official release came in 2015 with their debut single, ‘Paint It Gold’. Their most recent EP ‘Other People’s Problems’ came out last year, and featured appearances from Nyxen and Kinder.

It was also announced today that Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu would be taking over the breakfast show from 2021.