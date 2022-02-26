Code Orange release immersive ‘Back Inside The Glass’ concert film

Code Orange have dropped a visually stunning concert film titled Back Inside The Glass, which the hardcore outfit initially premiered as a ticketed livestream event.

The one-off gig went down in October of 2020, streamed live – in VR, no less – from the Preserving Underground Church in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. It was particularly notable for its immersive and cinematic visuals, with the band performing to a fave-camera setup on an entirely projection-mapped stage.

The show saw Code Orange perform over half of their fourth album, ‘Underneath’ – they’d released it in March of 2020, but couldn’t perform it to a proper crowd until 2021 thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights include singles ‘Swallowing The Rabbit Hole’ and the title track, as well as deep cuts ‘Autumn And Carbine’ and ‘A Sliver’.

Fans can purchase Back Inside The Glass on DVD from Code Orange’s webstore, but the band have also made it free to view in via YouTube. Check it out below:

The release of Back Inside The Glass comes just a week before Code Orange embark on a 19-date US tour, supporting Korn on their ‘Requiem’ run. The stint kicks off in Springfield, Missouri next Friday (March 4), and wraps up in Wichita, Kansas on Friday April 1.

Just two days later, the band will set out on a second full-scale tour of North America, headlining 23 dates of their own with support from Loathe, Vended and Dying Wish. They’ll follow it up with a stack of European festival appearances, playing Rock am Ring and Rock am Park in Germany, the Mystic Festival in Poland, Nova Rock in Austria, Graspop in Belgium, Hellfest in France and Rock The Castle in Italy.

Somewhere in the mix, too, will be their set at this year’s Download Festival. Full details on – and tickets for – all 50 of the aforementioned gigs can be found on Code Orange’s website.

The lengthy run of shows comes hot on the heels of the band’s recent single ‘Out For Blood’, a standalone release that landed last November. Speaking on the track, frontman Jami Morgan said: “When they go right, we go left. Code Orange is OUT FOR BLOOD and we are just gettin’ started.”

In a four-star review of ‘Underneath’, NME’s Dannii Leivers wrote: “This is a band that wants their records to make you feel vulnerable and uncomfortable. Jami has commented that with ‘Forever’ they wanted to create an album that was ‘artful and thoughtful but that also hurt’. ‘Underneath’ surely surpasses that vision. This record will draw blood and raise bruises, a game-changer that has raised the bar once again.”