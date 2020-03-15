Watch Code Orange play Pittsburgh gig to empty venue

Hardcore band Code Orange live streamed their hometown show in Pittsburgh last night (March 14) from an empty venue.

The band revealed on Twitter earlier this week that The Roxian, the venue they were set to play, had decided to postpone all shows due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rather than rescheduling until a later date, the band revealed they had taken matters into their own hands, and played the show – which was set to feature new production they said they are “extremely proud of” – behind closed doors, with a live stream available on Twitch for fans to tune in. Watch the stream of the show below.

“In the wake of the chaos that is consuming our world,” the band wrote, “it brings us no joy to announce that on a day we’ve been working towards for the past two plus years, we have to relay some bad news.”

Speaking of the planned show, the band continued: “A new era of Code Orange beginning in our hometown with a lineup for the ages was something that had been pushing us through every single tough day.

“We have been racking our brains on how to present our art live in this extremely uncertain time.”

Announcing the live stream, the band said: “This Saturday night (March 14) we present to you LAST ONES LEFT: In Fear Of The End. A live stream. We are going to perform – in an empty venue – the show we have been planning on presenting to you all for months on end.”

The show is also set to be rescheduled.

Code Orange released their new album ‘Underneath’ this week (March 13). In a four-star review of the album, NME called it “game-changing, forward-thinking hardcore that will draw blood and raise bruises”.

Keep up to date with every cancelled gig, festival and event due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak on NME here.