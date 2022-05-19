Cody Simpson makes Australian swim team for World Championships and Commonwealth Games

Cody Simpson has qualified for this year’s FINA World Aquatics Championships, along with the Commonwealth Games.

The Queensland-born pop singer is set to represent Australia after finishing third in the 100-metre butterfly final during the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships yesterday (May 18).

Simpson set a personal best of 51.96 seconds during his heat, placing behind Matt Temple and Kyle Chalmers, who clocked 51.50 and 51.67 seconds respectively. All three have thus qualified for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which begin in late July. As Chalmers will not be competing in this year’s World Championships, Simpson will also likely take his place. The Championships are set to commence in Budapest next month.

Speaking to press, Simpson said that he had only begun training again a couple of years ago after a decade out of the water. The singer – whose mother, Angie Simpson, also swam for Australia – said he’d always wanted to compete for the country, but had been “side-tracked for the better part of 10 years”.

He added that he didn’t think he’d be “remotely competitive until this year at the earliest”, and described making the team as a “bonus on the way to Paris”, indicating his sights are set firmly on the 2024 Olympics. “I’ve been busting my arse all year so it’s amazing to see results like this pay off.”

In late 2020, Simpson revealed he had qualified for Olympic trials for the Australian swimming team, also in the 100-metre butterfly. He failed to qualify during the trials, which took place in June the following year, finishing in eighth place.

Outside of his athletic endeavours, Simpson released his latest album last month. The self-titled record marked his first in seven years, following up 2015’s ‘Free’, and was previewed with singles ‘Nice To Meet You’ and ‘Let Go’.