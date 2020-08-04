C.O.F.F.I.N announce new self-titled album, share first single ‘Fast Love’

Sydney punks C.O.F.F.I.N have announced they’ll release a new, self-titled album next month.

The eponymous ‘Children of Finland Fighting in Norway’ will arrive in September via Legless Records.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared a video for new single ‘Fast Love’. The clip is a mixture of live performance video interspersed with racetrack footage – watch it below:

Advertisement

C.O.F.F.I.N debuted the new track back in May as part of the Lansdowne Hotel’s ‘Empty Room Sessions’ series. The beloved Sydney venue has filmed a slew of socially-distanced performances throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including sets from The Buoys, Planet and Party Dozen to name a few.

For their new album, the band recorded with Jay Whalley of Frenzal Rhomb at his studio The Pet Food Factory in Sydney. It was then mixed by Clem Bennett at Black Mountain Studios before being mastered by Mikey Young of Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring, et al.

‘Children of Norway Fighting in Finland’ marks the first full-length album from the band since they released ‘Piss~Up’ back in 2018. Last year, they shared a new 7″ titled ‘Be Gone’, featuring a cover of The Celibate Rifles’ ‘Back in the Red’.

The band were set to tour America back in April alongside fellow Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers. Those dates have since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.