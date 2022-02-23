Coheed and Cambria share new single ‘The Liars Club’ and announce North American tour

Coheed and Cambria have shared their latest single ‘The Liars Club’ and announced details of a North American tour.

The song is taken from the four-piece’s upcoming new album ‘Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind’, which is set for release on May 27 via Roadrunner Records.

Speaking about ‘The Liars Club’, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez said in a statement: “When the truth is such a mess, who doesn’t want to live out a different reality? Who doesn’t want to embrace a lie?”

You can hear ‘The Liars Club’ in the band’s accompanying animated music video below.

Coheed and Cambria have also announced their ‘A Window Of The Waking Mind’ tour, which will see them tour North America in July and August with Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica.

You can see Coheed and Cambria’s upcoming tour dates below, and find tickets here when they go on sale on Friday (February 25).

July

12 – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, Miami, FL

13 – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

15 – 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX

16 – Whitewater Amphitheater, New Braunfels, TX

17 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

19 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA

23 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

24 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

26 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

27 – The Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA

29 – Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

30 – Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

August

1 – Stage AE Outdoors, Pittsburgh, PA

2 – Crofoot Festival Grounds, Pontiac, MI

3 – RBC Echo Beach, Toronto, ON

5 – Armory, Minneapolis, MN

6 – SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, IL

7 – Saint Louis Music Park, St Louis, MO

9 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

10 – The Lot at The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

12 – Shrine LA Outdoors, Los Angeles, CA

13 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, CA

14 – Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

16 – Marymoor Park, Seattle, WA

17 – Edgefield, Troutdale, OR