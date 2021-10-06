Cold Chisel announce vinyl release of 2003 live album ‘Ringside’

Cold Chisel have announced the first-ever vinyl pressing of their 2003 live album, ‘Ringside’.

The recordings come from a series of intimate shows Cold Chisel performed at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion in June 2003. The band performed on a rotating stage in the middle of the venue, meaning audience members got up close with them.

During the shows, the band played tracks that were rarely heard live, such as ‘Plaza’, ‘Rosaline’, ‘Pretty Little Thing’ and ‘F-111’. A number of covers, including Johnny Cash’s ‘Big River’ and Arthur Hamilton’s ‘Cry Me A River’, were also performed and recorded.

“We loved playing those shows,” frontman Jimmy Barnes recalled in a statement. “I remember the band had a real swing about it. And it was great mixing up the setlist, playing some obscure tracks and covers like ‘Big River’ and ‘Sunshine’.”

The vinyl release is available November 12 through Universal. A deluxe set is also available containing a double CD and DVD.

Cold Chisel’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘Blood Moon’. In the same year, Barnes released the album ‘My Criminal Record’, following it up this year with ‘Flesh and Blood’.

Cold Chisel’s ‘Ringside’ tracklist

SIDE ONE

1. ‘Home And Broken Hearted’

2. ‘The Things I Love In You’

3. ‘Rosaline’

4. ‘Breakfast At Sweethearts’

5. ‘Plaza’

SIDE TWO

6. ‘My Baby’

7. ‘Houndog’

8. ‘Shipping Steel’

9. ‘The Last Wave Of Summer’

SIDE THREE

10. ‘Pretty Little Thing’

11. ‘Forever Now’

12. ‘Khe Sanh’

13. ‘When The War Is Over’

SIDE FOUR

14. ‘Cry Me A River’

15. ‘Lovelight’

16. ‘All I Wanna Do (Steve Vocal)’

17. ‘F-111’

18. ‘Big River’

19. ‘Painted Doll’

SIDE FIVE

20. ‘You Got Nothing I Want’

21. ‘Rising Sun’

22. ‘Flame Trees’

23. ‘Bow River’

SIDE SIX

24. ‘Water Into Wine’

25. ‘Sunshine’

26. ‘Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)’

27. ‘All I Wanna Do (Jimmy Vocal)’