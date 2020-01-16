Cold Chisel invite NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers to Sydney concert

Cold Chisel have invited thousands of New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers to their upcoming Sydney concert at Bankwest Stadium.

The Australian rock legends are currently touring the country in support of their new album ‘Blood Moon’, and are expected to stage the first-ever concert at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta on January 24.

In a statement on their website, Cold Chisel announced that they’ve partnered with Venues NSW to donate more than 2,500 tickets to the RFS volunteers and their families to their show next Saturday.

Advertisement

“We’ve been really moved by the sacrifices that these courageous volunteers have made in this desperate time,” frontman Jimmy Barnes said. “We’re excited to have them join us for this great night of rock & roll – and to raise our voices and say ‘thank you’.”

Cold Chisel will perform at Bankwest alongside fellow Aussies Hoodoo Gurus, Birds Of Tokyo and Busby Marou. “The ongoing bushfire emergency has made this a very hard, grim summer for so many Australians, and especially the RFS volunteers,” Hoodoo Gurus’ Dave Faulkner said. “In our own small way, we’d like to honour them for the sacrifices they have made on all our behalf.” Read the full statement from Cold Chisel and co. here.

Cold Chisel are also selling newly designed merchandise inspired by local firies at their upcoming tour stops. All profits from the merch sales will go towards the RFS. See the design below, and click here for their remaining tour dates.