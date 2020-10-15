Cold Chisel to release live album from 1980 later this year

Cold Chisel will release a live album on December 11, entitled ‘The Live Tapes Vol. 5 – Live at the Bondi Lifesaver’.

The recording was captured during a performance at the titular Sydney venue on February 29, 1980. Per a press release, the band entered the studio to record their breakthrough album, ‘East’, just three days after the show.

Consequently, ‘The Live Tapes Vol. 5’ features a handful of beloved Chisel tracks which would later appear on ‘East’. These include ‘Choirgirl’, ‘Standing on the Outside’ and ‘Ita’.

The record also features several covers, including takes on The Yardbirds’ ‘The Nazz Are Blue’ and ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ by Bob Dylan.

To celebrate the album’s announcement, Cold Chisel have released the live versions of ‘My Turn To Cry’ and ‘Tomorrow’ which feature on the record. Both tracks later appeared on ‘East’. ‘My Turn To Cry’ is one of few Chisel tracks penned by singer Jimmy Barnes.

Listen to both live versions below:

The forthcoming live record is the fifth in Cold Chisel’s ‘Live Tapes’ album series and the first since 2017.

Per a press release, Barnes believes the album “might be our live best recording ever”.

“In 1980, we were fighting fit and hungry, playing every show like it was our last – and often it almost was,” Barnes said.

“We were still playing pubs, with the audience spilling onto the stage and the band spilling into the audience. I was living just around the corner from the Lifesaver – and probably half the audience ended-up back at mine.”

The tracklist of ‘The Live Tapes Vol. 5 – Live at the Bondi Lifesaver’ is:

1. Juliet

2. Tomorrow

3. The Dummy

4. Shakin’ All Over

5. Breakfast At Sweethearts

6. My Turn To Cry

7. Best Kept Lies

8. Standing On The Outside

9. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

10. Star Hotel

11. Merry-Go-Round

12. Four Walls

13. One Long Day

14. Shipping Steel

15. Khe Sanh

16. The Door

17. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)

18. Georgia

19. Choirgirl

20. Ita

21. I’m Gonna Roll Ya

22. Rosaline

23. The Nazz Are Blue

24. Wild Thing