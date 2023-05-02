Colde to collaborate with RM of BTS, AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk and EXO’s Baekyun on ‘Love Part 2’ EP

South Korean indie singer Colde has released the tracklist for his upcoming EP ‘Love Part 2’, revealing collaborations with RM, Lee Chan-hyuk and Baekhyun.

On May 1, the singer-songwriter took to his social media accounts to unveil the tracklist for ‘Love Part 2’. The eight-track record includes several collaborations with K-pop stars like RM of BTS, AKMU singer and soloist Lee Chan-hyuk and EXO’s Baekhyun.

Per asterisks on the tracklist graphic, Colde may be promoting three songs on the upcoming record as singles: ‘Don’t ever say love me’ with RM, ‘I’m Still Here’ and Lee Chan-hyuk collaboration ‘Heartbreak Club’.

‘Don’t ever say love me’ will be the second time Colde has teamed up with BTS rapper RM. The singer-songwriter had previously featured on RM’s debut solo record ‘Indigo’ on the track ‘Hectic’.

Meanwhile, the Baekhyun collaboration ‘When Dawn Comes Again’ was previously released in June 2021. Other songs set to appear on ‘Love Part 2’ are ‘Island’, ‘After Everything’, ‘Settle’ and ‘Even Though You Said So Easily’.

The upcoming record is the follow-up to Colde’s 2019 EP ‘Love Part 1’, though the singer has released one other EP, ‘Idealism’ in 2021. Prior to this, the singer’s most recent music was November 2022 single ‘Sunny Shower’, a collaborative track with MAMAMOO vocalist Wheein.

