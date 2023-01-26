Coldplay announced to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month

Coldplay have been announced as musical guests on Saturday Night Live next month.

The band will perform on the show, which will be hosted by The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal, on February 4.

Coldplay previously performed on SNL in November 2019 when they played ‘Everyday Life’ from their album of the same name and ‘Orphans’.

The band are expected to perform tracks from their 2021 album ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

It comes just days after Coldplay announced four new US and Canada tour dates. Tickets go on sale for the shows tomorrow (January 27) at 10am local time and can be purchased here.

Pedro Pascal and @coldplay are here next week!!! pic.twitter.com/kX10h71VEx — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 26, 2023

They will return to the live circuit with a series of forthcoming shows in Brazil in March, which were postponed last year after frontman Chris Martin came down with a “serious lung infection”. Support will come from Chvrches.

Across May, June and July the band will play Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more, with two new UK dates also added in Manchester and Cardiff.

They play two shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31 and June 1. A date in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium is also set for June 6 before the European tour wraps up with two gigs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on July 15-16. Tickets are available here.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby will bring new project ‘It’s Only Me’ to SNL this weekend alongside host Michael B. Jordan.

Sam Smith was the first musical guest on the show in 2023 last week alongside guest host Aubrey Plaza.

SNL closed for 2022 with a performance from Lizzo, who played ‘Break Up Twice’ and Stevie Wonder‘s festive tune ‘Someday At Christmas’.

Other recent performers included SZA, who deputised for Yeah Yeah Yeahs due to illness, while last year also saw Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Steve Lacy appear on the show.