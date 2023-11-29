Coldplay add more dates to Australia and New Zealand 2024 tour

Coldplay have added more concerts to their upcoming 2024 tour of Australia and New Zealand due to popular demand.

Today (November 29), the band took to social media to announced two additional concerts in Melbourne, and an additional show each for Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand. The two new Melbourne dates will take place on November 2 and 3, 2024, while the new Sydney and Auckland shows take place on November 9 and November 15 respectively.

Coldplay had previously announced five shows for the 2024 tour earlier this month.

Advertisement

See the band’s announcements below.

Due to phenomenal demand, a fourth and final Melbourne date has been added at Marvel Stadium for 3rd November 2024. Presale tickets are available now at https://t.co/SWI2eblkIf pic.twitter.com/KoErCDmyIH — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 29, 2023

Due to astonishing demand, a third Sydney date has been added at Accor Stadium for 9th November 2024. Presale begins Thursday, 30th November at 10AM local time. https://t.co/EBXxRC9Vcc pic.twitter.com/9ymsQjKHD2 — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 29, 2023

Due to incredible demand, a second Auckland date has been added at Eden Park for 15th November 2024. Presale tickets are available now at https://t.co/mjkTrhHFDJ pic.twitter.com/16G1mqyw4v — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 28, 2023

General sales to the concerts will go on sale on Friday, December 1 at 10am local time via Coldplay’s website. However, fans can currently access pre-sale tickets, which are live now (November 29). PinkPantheress and Emanuel Kelly will support Coldplay on all of the announced Australia and New Zealand shows.

Coldplay have – via a press release – also confirmed that they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date. Infinity Tickets will cost $32 AUD/$32 NZD per ticket. They will be restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs.

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ Australia and New Zealand 2024 dates are:

Advertisement

OCTOBER 2024

30 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

31 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

NOVEMBER 2024

02 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium (NEW)

03 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium (NEW)

06 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

07 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

09 – Sydney, Accor Stadium (NEW)

13 – Auckland, Eden Park

15 – Auckland, Eden Park (NEW)

The newly announced Australia and New Zealand 2024 tour dates come after the band played two sold out shows in Perth, Australia earlier this month (November 18 and 19).