Coldplay announce Australia and New Zealand 2024 tour dates

Coldplay have announced ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates for Australia and New Zealand in 2024 – see the list of tour dates below.

Last night (November 19), the band took to social media to announced the tour dates, confirming shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand between October 30, 2024 and November 13, 2024.

The band will take on the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on October 30 and October 31, before playing two dates at the Accord Stadium in Sydney, Australia on November 6 and 7. Chris Martin and co. will then head to Auckland, New Zealand for one show at Eden Park.

General sales to the concerts will go on sale on Friday, December 1 at 10am local time via Coldplay’s website. However, fans can register via the band’s website now for access to pre-sale tickets, which go live at 10am local time on November 29.

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ Australia and New Zealand 2024 dates are:

OCTOBER 2024

30 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

31 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

NOVEMBER 2024

6 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

7 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

13 – Auckland, Eden Park

The newly announced Australia and New Zealand 2024 tour dates come after the band played two sold out shows in Perth, Australia this past weekend (November 18 and 19).