Watch Coldplay and BTS’ epic music video for ‘My Universe’

Coldplay and BTS have finally released the music video for their new collaboration, ‘My Universe’.

The clip, helmed by iconic music video director Dave Meyers (who recently worked on Ed Sheeran’s MV for ‘Shivers’), stars the two bands as outlaws trying to bring back music in an alternate universe where it is forbidden.

The joint single was released on September 24, and was co-written by both bands alongside Swedish hitmaker Max Martin. The song is also the second single to be lifted from Coldplay’s forthcoming studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ following their hit comeback song ‘Higher Power‘.

Meanwhile, ‘My Universe’ is BTS’ fourth single of 2021, following their Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping singles ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’. Earlier this year, the boyband also released the Japanese-language track ‘Film Out’, from their compilation album ‘BTS, The Best’.

Over the past week, the two bands also released a documentary titled Inside My Universe, which chronicles the making of ‘My Universe‘. They also unveiled an acoustic version of the single, as well as a ‘Supernova 7’ remix.

Coldplay recently performed ‘My Universe’ at the New York leg of Global Citizen Live over the weekend. While BTS were not physically at the concert, the group were featured as holographs on a backdrop while Martin sung in both English and Korean.

In other BTS news, the South Korean boyband are set to hold their first in-person concerts for the first time in two years, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.The septet are set to bring their upcoming online concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ live to Los Angeles, California this November and December.