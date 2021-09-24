Coldplay and BTS release much-anticipated collaboration ‘My Universe’

Coldplay and BTS have released their much-anticipated collaboration ‘My Universe’.

The new joint single was co-written by both groups, alongside Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, and is sung in both English and Korean. The song is also the second single to be lifted from Coldplay’s forthcoming studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ following their hit comeback song ‘Higher Power‘.

Meanwhile, ‘My Universe’ is BTS’ fourth single of 2021, following their Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping singles ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’. Earlier this year, the boyband also released the Japanese-language track ‘Film Out’, from their compilation album ‘BTS, The Best’.

Yesterday (September 23), the two groups announced plans to release a documentary about ‘My Universe’, titled Inside My Universe, which is set to drop this Sunday (September 26). In addition, a ‘Supernova7 mix’ and acoustic version of the song will be released the day after, with a video for the song set to drop in the future.

The collaboration comes after BTS and Chris Martin were featured together on a special episode of the YouTube Originals series Released. During their appearance on the show, the boyband talked about the inspiration behind the dance challenge for ‘Permission To Dance’, and how they felt about the impact they’ve had on fans.

In other BTS news, the boyband recently met with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion in New York City, after she was featured on a remix of ‘Butter’. The boyband had been in the city to attend the recent United Nations General Assembly, along with the South Korean president, where they gave a speech and also performed a new rendition of their hit single ‘Permission To Dance’.

Meanwhile, James Corden has come under fire from BTS fans after the talk show host poked fun at the South Korean group’s recent appearance at the UN on The Late Late Show.