Coldplay confirm arrival of new track ‘Higher Power’ next week

Coldplay have confirmed that their new track ‘Higher Power’ will arrive next Friday (May 7).

The latest release from the band is produced by pop songwriting supremo Max Martin, and comes after they teased a new project called Alien Radio earlier this week.

Confirming the track’s arrival on May 7, they wrote on social media: “Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It’s out on Friday 7 May. Love c, g, w & j.”

It is the first time that the band have confirmed the track, but committed fans previously cracked a mysterious alien code shared by the band to correctly reveal its title and release.

The band also presented a series of mysterious purple symbols over a static radio signal – with fans invited to visit AlienRadio.FM to learn more.

— Coldplay (@coldplay) April 29, 2021

The website itself saw fans being greeted by a rotating globe in the centre of the screen, before the cursor is transformed into a four-pointed star.

Moving the cursor across the globe allows fans to access a selection of multi-lingual messages which, as ARGN notes, range from advertisements for satellite launches to excerpts from classic literature such as Sherlock Holmes’ Adventure of the Dancing Men and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

A section of scrolling text on the top of the website provided a long phrase that many fans suspect to be lyrics to ‘Higher Power’. “This joy is electric and you’re circuiting through / I’m so happy that I’m alive happy I’m alive at the same time as you,” it states.

Along with the cryptic online presence, the alien language has also been spotted on digital billboards in locations such as New York, London, Santiago and Seoul.

The track’s release comes as they gear up to perform at Glastonbury’s special livestream event from Worthy Farm next month. Reports from earlier this year also claimed that the band are currently working on a new album called ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

According to The Sun, a source close to the band confirmed that they have been recording new music throughout the coronavirus lockdown which is set to feature on what will be their ninth studio album.

“Chris and co. have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground,” the source said. “They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title Music Of The Spheres.”

Their last album came in 2019’s ‘Everyday Life’.