Coldplay joined on stage by H.E.R. as ‘Music Of The Spheres’ US tour concludes

Coldplay wrapped up the US leg of their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour in Florida last night (June 14) – watch support act H.E.R. join them on stage below.

The band were playing at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and toasted the end of the current leg of the huge 2022 world tour by inviting H.E.R. on stage.

They then proceeded to play ‘Let Somebody Go’, Coldplay’s recent single with Selena Gomez, with H.E.R. taking on Gomez’s parts.

Coldplay have been joined by a host of special guests on their US tour, with the band enlisting Kelly Rowland for a performance of the Destiny’s Child song ‘Independent Women Part I’ in Atlanta, and collaborating in New Jersey with Kylie Minogue (on a rendition of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’) and Bruce Springsteen (on The Boss’ tracks ‘Working On A Dream’ and ‘Dancing In The Dark’).

Watch fan-shot footage of the band’s latest performance with H.E.R. below.

Coldplay’s 2022 world stadium tour, which comes with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, will head to the UK this summer.

Last month, the band announced the acts that will be supporting them on the UK and European run of the ‘Music For The Spheres’ tour. H.E.R. and London Grammar were previously announced as special guests on the tour, alternating dates across Europe and the UK, with Griff, Laura Mvula and more now also added to the bill at select dates.

See the full list of remaining dates below.

JULY

2 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

3 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park*

8 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy*

10 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin^

12 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin*

16 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

17 – Paris, FR – Stade de France*

AUGUST

5 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

6 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium*

12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium*

16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium^

23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium*

SEPTEMBER

10 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock in Rio Festival

*with H.E.R.

^with London Grammar