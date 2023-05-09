Coldplay announce ‘Music of The Spheres’ Asia and Australia tour dates

Coldplay have announced a tour of Asia and Australia kicking off this November.

Announced today (May 9), the tour was confirmed via social media, and follows several days of teases through digital billboards as posted online by Live Nation.

Coldplay’s Asia tour will begin in Tokyo, Japan on November 6 and 7 at the Tokyo dome, before the band take over the Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taipei, Taiwan on November 11th. Elsewhere in the tour, Coldplay will perform at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia and the National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Check out the complete list of Coldplay’s 2023 Asia and Australia tour dates below.

Tickets to Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ shows in Japan will go on sale June 17, while passes to the Taiwan show go on sale on May 18. Indonesian fans can buy tickets to the Jakarta show on May 19, while tickets to the Perth show go live on May 16. Lastly, tickets to the Kuala Lumpur show will be made available on May 17. Further information can be found here.

Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ Asia and Australia 2023 tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

6: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

7: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

11: Kaohsiung, Taipei – Kaohsiung National Stadium

15: Jakarta, Indonesia – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

18: Perth, Australia – Optus Stadium

22: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – National Stadium Bukit Jalil

The tour is in support of the band’s 2021 album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, which received a four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly. Daly wrote: “Like a sparkling night sky sewn with stars, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion – not least on its grandiose, poignant closer ‘Coloratura’”.