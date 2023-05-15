Coldplay announce second show in Perth this November

Coldplay have announced a second concert in Perth, Australia this November due to overwhelming demand.

Announced today (May 15), the band took to Twitter to confirm that presales to the band’s first show on November 18 – which was first announced last week – have now closed. Now, a second show is being set for November 19, with tickets going on sale at 10am local time tomorrow (May 16). Tickets will be available via Live Nation Australia’s website.

All available tickets for the November 19 show will go on sale tomorrow, meaning there will be no presale or early registrations. However, a limited number of tickets for both shows will be reserved and released as Infinity Tickets at a later date.

The presale for the Perth show on November 18 has now closed. Due to incredible demand, a second Perth show has been added for November 19. The general sale for both shows begins at 10am local time tomorrow (May 16). pic.twitter.com/VCvzmQl5RU — Coldplay (@coldplay) May 15, 2023

Infinity Tickets will be priced at just AUD$40, and are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs which will be located next to each other.

The two shows – which will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 18 and 19 – will mark the band’s first concerts in the state of Western Australia since 2009.

Live Nation Australia has also confirmed that Amy Shark, Tash Sultana and Thelma Plum have been tapped to perform as opening acts. Amy Shark will open on November 18 while Tash Sultana performs the day after. Thelma Plum will perform across both shows.

Coldplay’s upcoming shows in Perth will be in support of the band’s 2021 album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, which received a four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly. Daly wrote: “Like a sparkling night sky sewn with stars, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion – not least on its grandiose, poignant closer ‘Coloratura’”.