Coldplay announce contest to find opener for Perth concerts

Coldplay have announced a contest to find an opener for their upcoming concerts in Perth this November.

Today (August 21), the band took to social media to announce the contest, which is running from now until September 4. Registrations are already open, and can be found here.

To enter the contest, rising musicians need to submit their artist name, their website, links to social media, the title of one song they’d like the judges to listen to, a link to said track, a link to a live performance video and contact details. Submissions have to be sent in by Monday, 4 September at 3pm WST.

Click here for the full list of terms and conditions. All entries will be judged by Coldplay’s team and “a panel of industry professionals” before Coldplay themselves select the winning act.

The winning act will get to open for Coldplay on both of their Perth show dates at the Optus Stadium on November 18 and 19. But besides the incredible opportunity to open for Coldplay on two consecutive stadium shows, the winning act will also win grant funding of up to AUD$15,000 from the WA government’s Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries’ Contemporary Music Fund to support the winner with promotional activities which could include recording, marketing initiatives, touring or attendance at industry events.

Coldplay’s Perth shows will be their only Australia shows this year as part of their ongoing Music Of The Spheres world tour.

Released in 2021, Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ scored a four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who wrote: “Like a sparkling night sky sewn with stars, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion – not least on its grandiose, poignant closer ‘Coloratura’”.