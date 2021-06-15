Coldplay share new acoustic version of ‘Higher Power’

Coldplay have shared a new acoustic version of their recent single ‘Higher Power’ – you can listen to the new track below.

The song was originally released on May 7, with its accompanying music video only dropping last week. It’s expected to be the lead single from the band’s upcoming and as-yet-untitled ninth studio album.

A new, stripped-down acoustic version of ‘Higher Power’ has now been released, with the track arriving overnight.

You can hear Coldplay’s acoustic version of ‘Higher Power’ below.

The band’s next live appearance will be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tomorrow (Jun 16).

Coldplay performed ‘Higher Power’ last month in the grounds of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire – the monastic ruins which formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula – for Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2021.

The four-piece also performed their first-ever live TikTok set last month to benefit Red Nose Day USA.

Last week, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin revealed his ambitions to one day perform on the Moon.

“Not many people have done it, that’s true. But isn’t there an issue that if you play on the Moon no one can actually hear? I am ­confused about the atmosphere,” he said in an interview with the Zach Sang Show.

“We would try anything twice. I don’t mind any ridicule as I just speak what feels true to me. That is what we all have to do.”