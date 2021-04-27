Coldplay tease new project ‘Alien Radio’ in mysterious social media clip

Coldplay have cryptically teased details of a new project called ‘Alien Radio’.

A brief clip shared on social media today (April 27) sees the band presenting a series of mysterious purple symbols over a static radio signal – with fans invited to visit AlienRadio.FM to learn more.

The website itself sees fans being greeted by a rotating globe in the centre of the screen, before the cursor is transformed into a four-pointed star.

Moving the cursor across the globe allows fans to access a selection of multi-lingual messages which, as ARGN notes, range from advertisements for satellite launches to excerpts from classic literature such as Sherlock Holmes’ Adventure of the Dancing Men and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

While things remain largely cryptic at present, it hasn’t stopped Coldplay fans from attempting to decipher what appears to be the true message behind the mysterious imagery.

As fan account ColdplayXtra notes, the mysterious symbols can be decoded to hint at a new release from the band next month: COLDPLAY HIGHER POWER, MAY SEVEN.

Elsewhere, a section of scrolling text on the top of the website provides a long phrase that many fans suspect to be lyrics to ‘Higher Power’.

In case you’re only just getting the news now, the @alienradiofm language translates to: Coldplay • #HigherPower · May 7 New music here we come 👽📻 pic.twitter.com/Q8c3G0OVIf — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) April 27, 2021

“This joy is electric and you’re circuiting through / I’m so happy that I’m alive happy I’m alive at the same time as you,” it states.

Along with the cryptic online presence, the alien language has also been spotted on digital billboards in locations such as New York, London, Santiago and Seoul.

Coldplay are yet to independently confirm the release, but it comes as they gear up to perform at Glastonbury’s special livestream event from Worthy Farm next month.

อัพเดทล่าสุด ตอนนี้ข้อความจาก Alien Radio FM ปรากฏบนจอ LCD 4 ตำแหน่งด้วยกันค่ะ 👽📻 – รัฐนิวยอร์ก, สหรัฐอเมริกา (บริเวณ Times Square)

– กรุงลอนดอน, อังกฤษ (สถานีรถไฟใต้ดินใน Green Park)

– กรุงโซล, เกาหลีใต้ (Lotte World Mall)

– กรุงซานเตียโก, ชิลี (ที่ตั้งฟุตบอลสโมสร Colo-colo) pic.twitter.com/OFxmWjR4eV — Coldplay Thailand 👽📻 (@Coldplayer_TH) April 26, 2021

Reports from earlier this year claimed that the band are currently working on a new album called ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

According to The Sun, a source close to the band confirmed that they have been recording new music throughout the coronavirus lockdown which is set to feature on what will be their ninth studio album.

“Chris and co. have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground,” the source said. “They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title Music Of The Spheres.”

NME has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.