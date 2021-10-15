Coldplay unveil livestream performance of new album ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Coldplay have unveiled details of a new livestream performance of their new album, ‘Music Of The Spheres‘.

The group have teamed up with Amazon Music and will deliver the set live from the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle next week. The show will also mark the official opening of the arena.

Fans can watch the show live via Amazon Music, the Amazon Music Twitch channel and on Prime Video. The event will take place at 7pm PDT on October 22 or via a repeat performance at 6pm BST on October 23.

Coldplay said of the event: “It’s great that fans all around the world can tune in to Amazon Music and watch our first show after the release of Music Of The Spheres. It’s going to be a special night.”

For those not able to watch live, Amazon Music and Prime Video will release a feature-length version of the concert which will be available on Prime Video in early November.

Yesterday (October 14), Coldplay announced details of their 2022 world stadium tour, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Back in 2019 the band announced that they were taking time to consider how they would tour in the future in order to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale to the general public on October 22 at 10am local time here and here. Full ticket details can be found here.

Reviewing Coldplay’s new album which is released today (October 15), NME’s Rhian daly said: “Like a sparkling night sky sewn with stars, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion – not least on its grandiose, poignant closer ‘Coloratura’.

“The 10-minute sprawler ties up all the album’s messages in one sweep, expanding Martin’s lyrics to pull from Galileo, space missions, interstellar objects and planets, and old Latin phrases. It’s a much simpler sentiment that beautifully carries the record off into the otherworldly distance, though. “Poets prophesy up in the blue,” go the final lines of the record. “Together – that’s how we’ll make it through.””