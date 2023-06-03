Coldplay’s eco-friendly tour has reduced their carbon emissions by nearly half

New figures shared by Coldplay show that the band have reduced their carbon emissions by nearly half with their eco-friendly world tour.

The band’s world stadium tour comes with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, and began last March in South America before coming to the United States and UK last summer.

The tour is currently in its second year and midway through a new run of UK dates, and new research on the tour so far has been undertaken by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and shared by the band.

The figures show that the band have emitted 47 per cent less carbon emissions on the ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour so far than their tour in 2016 and 2017, after which they said they would not be touring again until they could do so more sustainably.

Coldplay said of the figures: “This is a good start – and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of – but clearly there’s still room for improvement.”

Of tweaks to the system to improve sustainability, they told fans: “Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100 per cent renewable energy as efficiently as possible. We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum.”

See the statement and figures below.

The tour’s eco-friendly measures are set out on a new ‘sustainability’ section of Coldplay’s official website. The measures aimed to cut direct emissions by 50 per cent compared to the band’s last tour in 2016 and 2017, using 100 per cent renewable energy and having solar installations at every venue.

Moving forwards, the band recently announced that the ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour will come to Asia and Australia at the end of 2023.

Coldplay’s Asia tour will begin in Tokyo, Japan on November 6 and 7 at the Tokyo dome, before the band take over the Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taipei, Taiwan on November 11th. Elsewhere in the tour, Coldplay will perform at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia and the National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.