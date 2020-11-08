Coldplay’s ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ soundtracks Joe Biden’s victory fireworks

US President-elect Joe Biden held a fireworks display in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware last night (November 7), soundtracked by Coldplay – watch footage below.

Biden was celebrating his victory over Donald Trump, which was clinched yesterday with a win in the swing state of Pennsylvania, after days of vote counting finally saw him eclipse the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race and defeat current President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: What a Joe Biden victory at the US election will mean for YOU

Celebrations began in Wilmington at Biden’s campaign HQ last night as Biden and running mate Kamala Harris’ victory speeches were followed by a firework display.

Coldplay played during this dazzling display of fireworks that broke out after President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches 💥 pic.twitter.com/jjpR3rD8uS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 8, 2020

Advertisement

Fans and celebrities from around America and the world have been reacting to the display, with Scrubs star Zach Braff tweeting: “Coldplay and pyro. He had me at hello.”

Coldplay and pyro. He had me at hello. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 8, 2020

Another tweeted that the use of ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ was a tribute to Biden’s late son Beau Biden, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015.

“It was his favorite song and also played at his funeral,” the tweeter added.

Do you know why they played #Coldplay’s #skyfullofstars song during @JoeBiden’s fireworks? It was in honor of Beau. It was his favorite song and also played at his funeral. 💜 pic.twitter.com/L1hE83MAlr — Drue Kataoka 🌎 #VOTED (@DrueKataoka) November 8, 2020

Advertisement

“excuse me, but hearing Coldplay BLASTING while fireworks went off for them and their families tonight made me wanna cry so hard,” another wrote. “Coldplay in any beautiful scenario fucks me up EVERYtime.”

Another tweeter said the occasion was “the first time I’ve smiled at an American tradition in 4 years”.

excuse me, but hearing @coldplay BLASTING while fireworks went off for them and their families tonight made me wanna cry so hard lmao – Coldplay in any beautiful scenario fucks me up EVERYtime 😂 — Ashton (@AshtonBrittney) November 8, 2020

I can't say how many times I've rewatched the post-speech fireworks display. With the majority of it played to Coldplay's "Sky Full of Stars," what some have said was a tribute to Beau, I keep getting goosebumps. Its the first time I've smiled at an American tradition in 4 years. — CJarrells03 (@cjarrells03) November 8, 2020

Across America, Joe Biden supporters spent yesterday celebrating in the streets following news of his victory in the election.

In New York’s Washington Square Park, crowds sang John Lennon hit ‘Imagine’, while across the river in Brooklyn, director Spike Lee has led celebrations after Biden’s win. Lee was captured drinking and spraying champagne over a crowd as celebrations began.

Crowds outside the White House in Washington, DC, meanwhile, started playing The Village People‘s ‘YMCA’ to troll Donald Trump.