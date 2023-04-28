Colin Hay: Ringo Starr and Zach Braff congratulate Men At Work singer at APRA Awards 2023

Ringo Starr of The Beatles and American actor-director Zach Braff have congratulated Men At Work frontman Colin Hay after he was honoured with the Ted Albert Award for outstanding services to Australian music at the 2023 APRA Music Awards.

Hay was present at the APRA Awards ceremony on Thursday night (April 27) to accept the honour, when he was surprised with a congratulatory video from the former Beatles drummer, who said: “What a great pleasure it is for me to let you know that Colin Hay is receiving Australia’s Ted Albert award for outstanding services to Australian music – and American music, English music.”

Starr continued: “Anyway Colin, you deserve it and I love you and you’re a great member of Ringo and His All-Starr Band. It’s always my pleasure being on stage with you and I’m sure the people tonight will enjoy you as much as I do. So I say peace and love, peace and love to Australia”.

American actor Zach Braff – best known for his role in the TV series Scrubs – also shared his own video message, telling Hay: “Your music has meant so much to me at many different phases of my life. When I was young, I listened to Men at Work and then when I was fresh out of college your solo music really was transformational for me”.

Braff also referenced roping Hay into Scrubs for three guest appearances, saying “I recruited you to be in Scrubs, and I was lucky enough that you let me use one of your brilliant songs. I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you in Garden State.”

“You continue to just blow me away. I just saw you when you played in Los Angeles. I feel so honoured to know you and call you a friend, you’re a very good man, you’re an inspiration to a whole lot of people,” Braff added.

Hay took to Instagram after the award ceremony, writing: “I attended the 2023 [APRA AMCOS] awards last night, and received the Ted Albert Award, along with co-recipient, the late great Colleen Ironside. I witnessed an extraordinary array of musical talent on the night, and was so happy to be part of it. It was a very emotional evening. I’d like to personally thank the amazing [Ringo Starr] and [Zach Braff], for their kind words, and of course to APRA/AMCOS, for putting it all together.”

Colin Hay is a founding member of iconic Australian rock band Men At Work, who formed in 1978 and first broke up in 1986. The band have since reunited and split up again multiple times since, with Hay being the only constant member in all iterations of the band.

Hay has also released a rich discography of solo work consisting of 15 studio albums to date. His most recent album is 2022’s ‘Now and the Evermore’, while his most recent release comes in the form of the January 2023 single ‘Hello World’ with Kodi Lee.

Colin Hay also performs alongside Ringo Starr in the latter’s Ringo and His All-Starr Band, which also features Edgar Winter, Warren Ham and more.