Colourblind muse on their egos with soaring new single ‘Longsleeves’

Adelaide alt-rockers Colourblind have shared a stirring new single titled ‘Longsleeves’, announcing alongside it a one-off headline show for next month.

‘Longsleeves’ fuses elements of pop-punk and grunge to deliver a track that’s buoyant and energetic, but also strikes with a powerfully emotive edge. On its infectious and driving chorus, frontman Finn Cameron sings: “I’ve always wanted to be someone else / Now I’ve become the worst version of myself.”

Have a listen to ‘Longsleeves’ below:

In a press release, Cameron explained he wrote ‘Longsleeves’ as a reflection on “a time in my adolescence that has absolutely shaped the way I have grown into a young adult”. He shared the opinion that “a few bands in Adelaide started acting too big for their boots”, admitting that he too got lost in his own ego.

“I fell in love with Oasis and the rockstar persona,” Cameron said, highlighting the Gallagher brothers’ “arrogance and confidence”. He continued: “I thought I found the secret but I soon realised how warped my image of cool was.

“Something ticked over at some point though and I realised how much of a spoiled little brat I was being. Something else ticked over and I realised how stupid all these kids looked. Wearing their longsleeves and following the trends.”

‘Longsleeves’ comes as Colourblind’s second release for 2021, after they kicked the year off with the standalone single ‘Changing Seasons’. It’s also the band’s third song to follow their debut EP ‘Move Like You’, which landed back in November of 2018; last May, they released ‘Seatbelt’.

To celebrate the release of ‘Longsleeves’, Colourblind will perform a one-off headliner at the Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide, slated for Friday November 19. Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix, with support for the gig coming from local outfits Agapanther and Jackulson.