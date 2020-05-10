GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

News Music News

Colourblind share new single ‘Seatbelt’

The emo quartet's first new music since 2018 'Move Like You'

By Alex Gallagher
Colourblind
Colourblind CREDIT: Sianne van Abkoude

Adelaide quartet Colourblind have shared their first new music of 2020, sharing latest single ‘Seatbelt’.

The new song sees the band deliver a dynamic slice of emo-tinged rock, one that oscillates between brooding verses and aggressive, cathartic waves of guitar. ‘Seatbelt’ marks the first new material from the band since their 2018 debut EP ‘Move Like You’.

Listen to ‘Seatbelt below:

Advertisement

Speaking to Pilerats, the band said the new single is “about feeling trapped. Trapped in a broken car that’s crumbling around you, trapped in your head, trapped in life. It sets to capture the absolute frustration of powerlessness that comes with growing up.

“I wish the song had a positive message but it doesn’t. It contains the dark and somewhat childish thought patterns associated with mental health issues. That relief could only possibly come from running away. Or listening to the voices in your head telling you to drive your car into a lake.”

Colourblind will be joining Slowly Slowly and Bakers Eddy on tour throughout Australia this October and November. The shows were originally planned for this month, but have since been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.