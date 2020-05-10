Colourblind share new single ‘Seatbelt’

Adelaide quartet Colourblind have shared their first new music of 2020, sharing latest single ‘Seatbelt’.

The new song sees the band deliver a dynamic slice of emo-tinged rock, one that oscillates between brooding verses and aggressive, cathartic waves of guitar. ‘Seatbelt’ marks the first new material from the band since their 2018 debut EP ‘Move Like You’.

Listen to ‘Seatbelt below:

Speaking to Pilerats, the band said the new single is “about feeling trapped. Trapped in a broken car that’s crumbling around you, trapped in your head, trapped in life. It sets to capture the absolute frustration of powerlessness that comes with growing up.

“I wish the song had a positive message but it doesn’t. It contains the dark and somewhat childish thought patterns associated with mental health issues. That relief could only possibly come from running away. Or listening to the voices in your head telling you to drive your car into a lake.”

Colourblind will be joining Slowly Slowly and Bakers Eddy on tour throughout Australia this October and November. The shows were originally planned for this month, but have since been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.