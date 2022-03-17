Columbus announce ‘Driving In The Dark’ Australian tour

Pop-punk outfit Columbus have announced a five-date run of east coast headline shows in support of their forthcoming EP, ‘Driving In The Dark’.

The tour marks their first in three years – not including opening act runs with Sly Withers and Stand Atlantic – and their first headline tour to feature bassist Lauren Guerrera. The stint kicks off in Sydney on Saturday April 9, where they’ll play the 550-capacity Crowbar. They’ll then head to their former stomping grounds of Brisbane before hitting stages in Wollongong, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via Columbus’ Linktree page. Wollongong’s date is absent from the list, however, as that gig – a daytime shindig held in the North Gong Hotel’s beer garden – will be free to attend.

Support for all four of the ticketed dates comes courtesy of Melbourne-based emo band Reside. They’re expected to preview forthcoming material, with the band currently working on the follow-up to their debut EP, 2019’s ‘The Light That You Saw’. A remix EP, ‘Relight’, was released last April, with a cover of Northlane’s ‘Clockwork’ following in November.

‘Driving In The Dark’ is due out independently on Thursday March 24, the follow-up to Columbus’ second album, 2018’s ‘A Hot Take On Heartbreak’, and the first full-length release featuring Guerrera. Columbus recorded the five-track effort with producer Joel Quartermain (Fergus James, G Flip, Eskimo Joe) in the gaps between Melbourne’s COVID-19 lockdowns in 2021.

In a press release, frontman Alex Moses said: “With each release we’re adding to the fire what Columbus means to us. This EP represents where we’re at right now. It’s been a wild time driving in the dark, but I think we’ve finally arrived.”

The record will feature last year’s singles ‘Temporary Summer’ and ‘Out Of Time’, as well as the new track ‘Full Heart’. Moses called it “a song about trying to find love in the dark”, further explaining: “You know how you feel, but you don’t know where to look.

“The song was one of those songs that took years to write. I had the main chorus and was really excited to finish it, but ironically I didn’t know where else it should go. The track went through 2-3 versions of different lyrics, I showed the band but ultimately it didn’t make the cut for our recording sessions in 2020. I re-wrote the lyrics again in early 2021, and knew I’d found what I wanted to say.”

Have a listen to ‘Full Heart’ below:

Columbus’ Driving In The Dark’ Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 9 – Sydney, Crowbar

Thursday 14 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Sunday 17 – Wollongong, North Gong Hotel

Friday 29 – Adelaide, Fat Controller

Saturday 30 – Melbourne, Stay Gold