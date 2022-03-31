Columbus are breaking up

Columbus have announced they will disband at the end of April following their final national tour.

“The time has come to conclude the amazing journey that has been Columbus and step out on stage for our final shows,” the band wrote in a statement shared on social media earlier today (March 31).

“Whilst it’s somewhat saddening to put these words together, we write them with the fullest of hearts, and a grin worth a thousand smiles fuelled by some of the best experiences of our lives.

“From a start in our bedroom & living rooms, to basements, upstairs jaunts, record stores & regional pubs to festival slots, all night parties, sold out headliners and touring overseas – we’ve been unimaginably fortunate to live out our dreams.

“We started Columbus with a desire to connect with people who loved music in the same way that we did & who could have thought that a little punk band could mean so much to us, or anyone else.”

We’d love you to join us & celebrate the incredible 10 years we’ve had as Columbus 💛 https://t.co/19DJjqYOr8 pic.twitter.com/JMtutZTn4c — Columbus (@columbus_bne) March 31, 2022

The band announced what are now their final shows earlier this month, with a five-date run that includes shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Wollongong, Adelaide and Melbourne. It comes in support of their ‘Driving In The Dark’ EP, which they released last week following singles ‘Out Of Time’ and ‘Temporary Summer’.

“Whilst this sounds like goodbye, we have our swan song to play,” the band concluded in their statement. “Our final tour starts next week & we hope that you’ll join us to celebrate, sing, dance and cry, one last time.”

Columbus were formed in Brisbane in 2012 by singer and guitarist Alex Moses, drummer Daniel Seymour and original bassist Ben Paynter. They released debut EP ‘Home Remedy’ in 2015, with first album ‘Spring Forever’ arriving the following year and its follow-up, ‘A Hot Take On Heartbreak’, arriving in 2018.

Paynter left the band shortly after the release of ‘A Hot Take On Heartbreak’. Bassist and singer Lauren Guerrera joined in 2019, performing with the band live and recording on ‘Driving In The Dark’.