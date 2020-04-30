Columbus release new single ‘Out Of Time’

Australian pop-punk band Columbus have released their first new music of 2020, ‘Out Of Time’.

The single was premiered last night (April 29) on triple j’s Good Nights before being officially released on streaming platforms today. It follows on from the band’s comeback single, ‘Can’t Hide From What Hurts,’ which was released in November of 2019.

Listen to ‘Out Of Time’ below:

‘Out of Time’ was co-produced by Joel Quartermain, best known as a member of Perth band Eskimo Joe. Alex Moses, Columbus’ lead vocalist and guitarist, served as the single’s other co-producer.

The single’s artwork was created by Sydney-based artist Evie Hilliar, who has previously produced cover art for acts such as Self Talk and Max Quinn.

Announcing the official release of the single on Instagram, Columbus noted simply: “We put a heap of love into this one for you.”

The single is the Brisbane band’s second since the release of their second studio album, 2018’s ‘A Hot Take On Heartbreak’. Shortly after the album’s release, the band undertook a hiatus from touring. They re-emerged at the end of 2018 with a new lineup, which included bassist and backing vocalist Lauren Guerrera.

The band also performed at the 2020 Unify Gathering in January, alongside bands including Architects, Northlane and Knocked Loose.