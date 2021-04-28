Comedian Alex Williamson denies allegations of “abusive, manipulative and predatory” behaviour by Peach PRC

Australian TikTok star and pop singer Peach PRC has accused her ex-partner, comedian Alex ‘Shooter’ Williamson, of “abusive, manipulative and predatory” behaviour while the two were in a relationship. Williamson has denied the allegations in a series of videos shared on Instagram and in an email to NME.

In a post shared to social media yesterday (April 27), the Island Records Australia artist called Williamson “abusive, manipulative and predatory”, claiming he had done “absolutely vile things to not myself but others who I won’t mention for their privacy”.

“I am so tired of being silenced and him thinking he has the power to continue grooming and abusing young vulnerable women and girls right in front of our faces and not face any consequence,” the Adelaide-born singer wrote.

“There are real victims involved and I didn’t speak up loud enough last time and I still carry so much guilt that it led to someone else being hurt. And I won’t watch it happen again,” Peach added.

“How many times do we have to be shown his derogatory behaviour to women? He is literally TELLING you what he’s doing and disguising it as ‘dark humour’, she wrote, adding that she thinks Williamson needs to be “de-platformed at the very LEAST”.

Read Peach’s post here:

In a series of Instagram Stories posted after that message, Peach further accused Williamson of “currently grooming” a 17-year-old girl. She also alleged Williamson had attacked her in one incident during their relationship, saying, “You pinned me down and choked me while I was drunk and passed out and you forced yourself on me.” In the next Story, she posted a photo showing bruises she claims were inflicted as a result of the alleged incident.

When contacted by NME, a label representative for Peach PRC said the artist and her management had no further comment.

In an email to NME, Williamson denied Peach’s claims that he was “grooming” a 17-year-old and that he had attacked her during their relationship. “None of this is true… Both very much untrue statements,” he said.

Williamson, 32, has also denied the accusations on social media, responding at length on his own Instagram account in videos shared on his Stories throughout the day on April 28.

“I’m going to say it one more time, I’ve never laid a finger on these girls,” Williamson said in one video, referring to Peach PRC and another former partner of his. “Someone just said she posted a photo looking like someone had hit her or something, I’ve never laid a finger on anyone. I’ll get a lawyer involved if that’s what she’s really said.”

“I don’t know what the abuse is, I don’t know what the predatory behaviour is they’re talking about. Again, they both threw themselves at me… Where’s it even coming from? What even is the accusation? If it’s the assault thing, it’s false. If it’s the predatory thing, it’s false, and also, I was 29 at the time. So, what’s the problem with trying to find a 19-year-old?”

In a separate video, Williamson labelled those who had supported Peach PRC as “angry girls” who were “obsessed with [his] life”.

“I’m not grooming no 17-year-olds, I’m not fucking assaulting no women,” he said. “I think they were all very vague accusations and no one’s actually got any fucking leg to stand on, but they’re still happy to blow up my DMs with all sorts of stuff. I think probably just worry about your own life, alright, and I’ll worry about mine, alright?”

Peach first developed a following on TikTok, where she has 1.2million followers. She released her debut single as a musician, ‘Josh’, in February this year.

Williamson also has a strong presence on TikTok, with over 986,000 followers. He has most recently been touring his Oi Mate! show in Australia – including a run of dates at Melbourne International Comedy Fest earlier this month. He is currently booked for two shows in Sydney in May.