Committee for Sydney call for $75million “renewal fund” for arts sector

Think tank the Committee for Sydney have called on the New South Wales government to introduce a $75million “cultural renewal fund” for the arts and culture sector.

The group cites social distancing measures for shutting down galleries, museums, theatres, music halls and festivals across the state. Acknowledging that many have seen income significantly impacted by the pandemic, they claimed that “without a major rescue package, many of these institutions will not recover”.

The Committee proposes the NSW government establish the $75m fund of “new spending to support small, medium and large institutions – and the people they work with – across our state”. They noted that supporting the arts and culture sector would be vital in encouraging domestic tourists to NSW.

Last week, the Victorian Government committed an additional $32million in relief for the arts sector, including $6million to aid live entertainment workers. In total, the government has committed almost $50million to cultural recovery in the state.

Earlier this week, Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore met with the city’s local council, tabling her request for a “substantial targeted package to enable the creative and cultural sectors to survive and recover” from current impacts.

The Lord Mayor also called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “recognise and acknowledge” the value of Australia’s arts industry and expand the JobKeeper scheme to include workers that currently aren’t eligible, including casual employees, visa holders and arts workers.

Speaking about JobKeeper, Moore said “suggestions that [creative and cultural workers] should apply for the less financially beneficial JobSeeker program sends a message that their work does not have the same value as other Australians”.

Earlier this month, the City of Sydney released $3.25million for the arts in the form of COVID-19 relief grants.

The Committee for Sydney think tank – made up of over 150 member organisations including businesses, government departments and not-for-profits – say they aim to “enhance the economic, social, cultural and environmental conditions that make Sydney a competitive, resilient and liveable global city”.