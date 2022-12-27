Company behind The Grass Is Greener put into administration with $2.5million debt

Hand Picked Events And Marketing – the company behind the annual touring music festival The Grass Is Greener – has reportedly been put into administration, owing significant debts to multiple parties involved in this year’s edition.

As reported by Music Feeds (via the Gold Coast Bulletin), the Burleigh Heads-based organisation – which also ran the Backyard regional concert series – owes a cumulative figure as high as $2.5million, with artists and suppliers waiting on fees to paid alongside ticketholders still awaiting refunds for the cancelled dates on this year’s itinerary.

The 2022 edition of The Grass Is Greener was detailed back in June, with stops in the Gold Coast, Canberra, Cairns and Geelong slated for October. The line-up was also set to feature acts like ONEFOUR, ZHU and Ty Dolla $ign, however less than a week out from the tour’s kick-off, all three of those acts ditched the bill – ONEFOUR hitting out at the festival’s team in the process – and both the Canberra and Geelong dates were cancelled.

At the time, Hand Picked blamed the hiccups on “the culmination of multiple elements that have affected not only us but our industry partners and siblings across the entire event industry in the COVID/post-lockdown period”. They explained that ticket sales for this year’s festival had come below what they’d projected, and compounded with “exponential cost increases across the board”, they were unable to run the events as planned.

The Grass Is Greener went ahead as planned in the Gold Coast and Cairns, with a curtailed line-up including the likes of YG, PNAU, Mashd N Kutcher and Boo Seeka. Ticketholders for the cancelled dates were offered transfers to either of the Queensland shows (as well as YG’s own sideshow in Melbourne), with info on refunds said to be issued within a fortnight of the cancellations.

As noted by Music Feeds, however, those refunds were not released as hoped, due to separate financial issues with the UK-based organisation Festicket (which Hand Picked had worked in tandem with for The Grass Is Greener). Ticketholders have reportedly been advised to seek refunds through their banks by requesting the transactions be disputed.

It’s unclear what this means for the future of The Grass Is Greener – the festival’s representatives denied comment to Music Feeds, and the festival’s social media platforms are yet to be updated.