Composer Bear McCreary announces new album featuring Slash, Corey Taylor and more

Acclaimed film and video game composer Bear McCreary has announced a solo album, titled ‘The Singularity’, featuring the likes of Slash, Corey Taylor and more.

This past weekend, McCreary took to social media to share the trailer for ‘The Singularity’, which is due for release on May 10. The upcoming album is previewed by its lead single, ‘Type III’ featuring Rufus Wainwright.

Also confirmed to feature on the album, per McCreary’s official website, are System Of A Down‘s Serj Tankian, Joe Satriani, Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil, Anthrax‘s Scott Ian, Meshuggah‘s Jens Kidman, The Dillinger Escape Plan‘s Ben Weinman, The Aristocrat’s Guthrie Govan and Bryan Beller, Blue Öyster Cult’s Buck Dharma and more.

Advertisement

Bear McCreary has also confirmed the launch of an accompanying The Singularity graphic novel, in which a character named Blue Eyes must escape from the clutches of immortality in order to save those he holds near to him.

On Sunday, May 12, Bear McCreary will perform ‘The Singularity’ live at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are now on sale, though it is currently unclear who else will perform with him.

McCreary has described the album as “an epic rock concept album,” saying in a press release that he first began writing The Singularity at the age of 15. “I was obsessed, even then, with melding my love of hard rock, symphonic film scores, and dramatic storytelling into a cohesive whole, laying the groundwork for what would become a concept album, graphic novel, and multimedia concert experience.”

“I spent the next three decades trying to perfect it. My first demo from high school, a 30-year-old cassette-tape recording, even makes a cameo appearance on the record, moments before the melody is reinvigorated by a new interpretation from Slash, one of the guitarists who originally inspired it.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I am honoured to be joined by dozens more of my favourite artists, each of whom brought their unique personalities to this record. Perhaps the biggest shock of them all was when Rufus Wainwright brought his warm, theatrical vocal tone to my symphonic metal anthem ‘Type III.’ I am grateful he took a chance and sang in this genre, which is new for him.”

McCreary is known for composing scores for hit films, TV series and games such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, God Of War, Call Of Duty: Vanguard and more.