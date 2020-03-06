Australian composer Brett Dean has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Dean was one of two people who were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, March 5. The viola player is currently in isolation and receiving treatment at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Dean had recently travelled into Australia from Taiwan via a Brisbane flight, and arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday (March 3) ahead of his appearance at the Adelaide Festival this weekend. The composer was set to conduct the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night (March 7).

“[Dean] spent two nights before he went into hospital, but he was feeling unwell so he never made it into rehearsal with the symphony orchestra, so he’s not been in touch with the orchestra,” Adelaide Festival executive producer Rob Brookman told the ABC News.

“He’s only actually seen a tiny number of people and, indeed, the three relevant people have placed themselves into self-quarantine.”

The composer’s agency Intermusica also issued a statement. “Brett’s immediate family are in London and have not had any direct contact with him in 16 days,” it read. “They have all been assessed by the NHS and have been cleared of any risk of COVID-19.”

The Sound Of History concert Dean was scheduled to conduct this weekend will still go ahead.

