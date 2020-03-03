Conan Gray announces 2020 headline Australian tour

YouTuber and singer-songwriter Conan Gray has announced a 2020 headlining Australian tour for September.

Gray will play three dates on the east coast, starting at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall before heading through Melbourne at The Forum and finishing at Luna Park in Sydney.

The singer-songwriter’s debut album ‘Kid Krow’ is set to arrive March 20. Gray first rose to prominence on YouTube via his channel ConanXCanon, where he vlogged about being a teenager in small town-Texas. His debut single, ‘Idle Town’, went viral upon its release in 2017.

“I truly grew up on the internet,” Gray said in a press statement.

“I was a very lonely kid, I moved around a tonne so I didn’t have very many friends, so any social interaction of mine happened on the Internet.”

Last year, Gray toured America with Panic! At the Disco and made his late night debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He released ‘The Story’ from ‘Kid Krow’ earlier this year, and last year followed ‘Idle Town’ with ‘Maniac’ and ‘Crush Culture’.

A Secret Sounds presale will begin 4pm Thursday March 5; general sale will otherwise kick off at 10am Friday March 6, with tickets available via Secret Sounds.

Conan Gray 2020 Australian Tour:

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (September 23)

Melbourne, The Forum (24)

Sydney, Luna Park (26)