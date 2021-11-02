Concert entry to be simplified as Ticketek integrates venue check-in with mobile tickets

Entering into concert venues is set to become easier for Australians as Ticketek has announced plans to integrate mobile tickets with various COVID-19 check-in and vaccination status apps.

The ticketing agency revealed today that it has partnered with the Victorian government to streamline the process by allowing users to directly check in to venues, and prove vaccination status, through a link within their mobile ticket that goes straight to the Service Victoria app. This means that users will not have to use a QR-code to check in to these events.

The integration, which Ticketek say is a “world first”, will be first available to attendees of the Kennedy Oaks Day at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Thursday. The technology was first tested at the NRL Grand Final at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium early last month.

Ticketek will continue to roll out their digital check-in options to other Ticketek venues around the country in the coming weeks, while a statement on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ website reads, “it’s expected the technology will also be used by other ticketing companies in the months to come.”

“We’re making sure we have the best technology in place to get our fantastic events up and running again and make them run as smoothly as possible,” Victorian Minister for Government Services Danny Pearson said in a statement.

Cameron Hoy, Managing Director of Ticketek, echoed these sentiments, saying in a separate statement, “We have transformed the ticket from just a means to gain access to venues into a rich communication platform to promote COVID-safe measures and enable other engagement opportunities for our partners.”

Ticketek’s announcement comes the same day as the NSW government announced they’ll be easing restrictions for the fully vaccinated on November 8, almost a month earlier than the previous date of December 1. Most music venues will have to abide by a density quotient of one person per two square metres, while venues with fixed seating capacities will be able to return to 100 per cent.

In Victoria, concerts and festivals will be able to go ahead at maximum capacity once the state’s eligible population are 90 per cent fully vaccinated, expected to be later this month, though only fully vaccinated people will be able to attend.