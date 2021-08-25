Concrete Surfers announce series of shows at Queensland Rugby League games

Brisbane four-piece Concrete Surfers have announced a Queensland tour centred around some of the upcoming Rugby League games.

The four-stop tour will follow the Queensland Rugby League games in Coorparoo, Wynnum, Townsville and West End. Each show will see the band play on the grass in front of the grandstands, straight after the game finishes.

The idea of the tour is to demonstrate how artists can currently perform to more people at a sports game instead of a music venue. More shows are expected to be announced in the future.

“With the current strict rules on capacities and dancing for music venues it has been near impossible for bands at this level to tour and play shows, impacting on financial stresses, morale and release plans,” the band’s manager Chris Langenberg said in a statement to Music Feeds.

“Concrete Surfers aren’t aiming to make money on this tour – the band is determined to make a statement on behalf of the entire country, to make sure our case is being heard while creating jobs for music crew along the way and to give the band some long-awaited gigs.”

Earlier this year, Concrete Surfers released the single ‘Eat The Rich’, taking aim at the Federal Government for its “lack of overall support” toward the arts and others sectors in the wake of the pandemic.

“It sort of stemmed at the beginning of COVID lockdowns in Australia,” the band said in a press statement.

“Just to see the lack of overall government support for industries such as tourism, music and arts and hospitality made me angry that a country (that is quite wealthy) couldn’t give transparent support to industries that contribute so heavily to the economy. So it’s a bit of a fuck you really.”

It is the band’s second single for the year, following on from April’s ‘Driving’.

Concrete Surfers’ If You Can’t Beat Em, Join Em Tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 4 – Coorparoo (Brisbane Tigers vs Souths Logan Magpies)

Sunday 5 – Wynnum (Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Norths Devils)

Saturday 11 – Townsville (Townsville Blackhawks vs Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Sunday 12 – West End (Souths Logan Magpies vs Redcliffe Dolphins)

